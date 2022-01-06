Warning about going out on ice as lakes, ponds freeze over

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - You might see the local lakes and ponds freezing up, but don’t go out on that ice because it will most likely not be thick enough to hold you. That was the warning Wednesday, and just about every winter, from the Tri-Township Fire Protection District.

While it might look thick enough, it very rarely is. Even though you can avoid thin ice, your pets probably don’t know any better.

Firefighter Michael Bergman said if your pet, or another person, does fall through, first call 911.

While they do have the equipment and expertise to get the job done the safest, Bergman said there are some things you can do while you’re waiting.

“A ladder, maybe a rope, you can throw it to the dog and try to get them to bite down on the rope, maybe, and pull them out or if you can get a ladder out to them, maybe, they can get ahold of the rungs and that goes with people, too,” Bergman said. “If you can get something to them, try to help them get out, and then you don’t want them up walking if you can get them out. Have them stay low to the ice and crawl.”

Bergman said if you are able to get them out of the water that way, then the next step is to get them warm.

He stressed, though, to never go out onto the ice yourself in that situation.

Meanwhile, Bergman said the Tri-Township Fire Protection District tries to do at least one cold water rescue training each year.

