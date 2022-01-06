Broadcast Times

New technology could help make state election recounts more accurate

The state is now in the process of drafting rules for new technology that will make the...
The state is now in the process of drafting rules for new technology that will make the election recount process more accurate, faster, and more transparent.(Phil Coale | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Voters in Florida sometimes select two candidates in the same race, or color outside the lines on their ballot, making it difficult for their choice to be known.

Mark Earley is the President Elect of the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association..

“Sometime, people circle the name and that’s not a fill in oval, so voting machines sometimes miss that” said Earley.

The state is now in the process of drafting rules for new technology that will make the recount process more accurate, faster, and more transparent.

“And then we can go to this vote visualization, and we immediately see those ballots where voter intent was missed” said Earley as he demonstrated how the system works.

The systems already capture images of every ballot scanned. Allowing the scans to be used to review over and under votes instead having to re-feed every ballot through the system again will save time and manpower the next time a recount is ordered.

Earley says it makes sense to not trust the same machines that did the original count.

“If you are really trying to prove the results of an election, it makes sense not to use the same equipment you used the first time. You use a competitors piece of equipment. So that’s what we’re doing, and I think its very transparent.” he said.

The systems are already used to audit whether voting machines counted accurately. A 2020 law allows them to be used for recounts.

When this legislation passed, it went all the way from committee to the Governor’s desk without a single “no” vote. So we asked the Supervisor “Any doubt in your mind there will be a recount in the next election?”

After he finished laughing, he joked: “Where’s the wood I need to knock on?”

Adopting the new system is voluntary for the states 67 elections supervisors, but at least 22 are already on board to use the systems for the upcoming 2022 election.

The technology was developed in Leon County, where it has been in use since 2009, but only for audits, not recounts.

Latest News

What we know about the 7,691 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
S.C. reports almost 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate above 29 percent
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. hits record with over 24,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Property owners in South Lake Tahoe can earn up to $10,000 by converting homes to rentals
FABMAC Homes works to improve affordable housing crisis on Maui
Inside the Gates: Effort underway to create USS Alaska monument in Seward
The U.S.S. Alaska sails into homeport of King Bay, Georgia.

GRETAWIRE

FABMAC Homes works to improve affordable housing crisis on Maui

GRETAWIRE

Property owners in South Lake Tahoe can earn up to $10,000 by converting homes to rentals

The U.S.S. Alaska sails into homeport of King Bay, Georgia.

GRETAWIRE

Inside the Gates: Effort underway to create USS Alaska monument in Seward

You should not go out on the ice as it is probably not thick enough to be safe.

GRETAWIRE

Warning about going out on ice as lakes, ponds freeze over

SAT and ACT Test Scores Optional for Colleges

GRETAWIRE

Illinois law makes ACT/SAT scores optional for state school admissions

Old Palisade High School demolition site

GRETAWIRE

Next steps for new medical clinic opening in Palisade

Kamehameha Schools takes over more than 650 acres of land on Hawaii Island
Former Kahuku Ranch land acquired by Kamehameha Schools.
Montgomery cracking down on apartments without licenses
It’s been six months since the discovery of around 1,000 businesses, including 12 apartment...
Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.