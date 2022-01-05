Kamehameha Schools takes over more than 650 acres of land on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Schools recently completed a large land acquisition on Hawaii Island.

KS paid an undisclosed amount for 656 acres of the former Kahuku Ranch. The property is located near Naalehu, and has a central lodge, seven homes, an office, corral, fenced pastures, storage facilities and a covered base yard.

The investment now consolidates ownership of an area of land that includes adjacent KS legacy lands. It has potential for future agriculture and educational uses, school officials said.

“Through responsible stewardship of ‘āina, we support vibrant, resilient communities where keiki learn and thrive,” said Jamee Miller, director of KS’ ‘Āina Ulu, which works with KS ʻāina tenants and partners on impactful outcomes that contribute to community resiliency.

“Through planning and collaboration with the community, there is an opportunity to link educational, economic and community resources while forging strong partner networks and relationships.”

The prime lot also has highway frontage and gives them access to unique mauka and makai cultural and natural landscapes.

Kamehameha Schools said it is “carefully assessing all options” for what to do with the land, however they are focused on creating a positive, and resilient community impact.

