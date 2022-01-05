Illinois law makes ACT/SAT scores optional for state school admissions

QUINCY (WGEM) -The SAT and ACT tests can be stressful for students who submit them to colleges to see if they will be accepted. But a new Illinois law has turned that required testing into an optional step for admission to any public university or college in Illinois.

Quincy Senior High School counselor Jessica Beaston says that while they work to get students ready by offering them test prep classes, along with free online resources such as the College Board and Khan Academy, test anxiety can still affect students’ scores.

“Some students can be great students,” Beaston said. “But they might not be the best test takers, so this eliminates this anxiety for them.”

Quincy High School Student Grace Branch says that she took the SAT and did well on it. She was thinking about taking the ACT, but decided not to after learning that she didn’t have to submit those scores. She didn’t use her scores for applying for Illinois colleges, instead opting for a different option, such as informing them about items such as her extra curricular activities, her volunteer hours, jobs and other activities.

“It was more based around who I am as a person rather than just my grades and the classes I’ve taken and how I did in those,” Branch said. “They are actually looking at me as a person to get accepted into their college.”

She said she was able to get into the college she wanted and will be attending this fall.

It’s important to note that the state of Illinois does require students in their junior year of high school to take the SAT, but submitting scores to colleges for admission is optional. However, some scholarship applications might still require test scores.

