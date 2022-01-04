Broadcast Times

Meat prices increasing for farmers and consumers

Beef, pork and poultry prices are increasing due to supply chain issues and they are expected to continue in 2022
FILE — A hog is pictured at a hog farm in this undated file photo.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Add meat prices to the growing list of price increases for everyday items. Food costs went up nearly 7% around this time last year, while pork and beef prices increased by about 13% and 20%, respectively.

“In the most simplest way, it is about supply and demand,” said Megan Roberts, an educator at the University of Minnesota Extension. “We see that we have less supply compared to consumer wants and that has caused the increased prices that we are seeing right now at grocery stores, restaurants, hitting us in the pocketbook.”

Locally, the Minnesota Pork Producers Association says 2020 provided many challenges but began to rebound in 2021, leading to good prices for hog farmers.

This year brings more of the same challenges with a labor shortage on farms, and demand has increased while supply has suffered.

“And for us, it is both labor at the farm level and labor at the packing plants and processing level, and also just plain in the trucking side of things, transportation, logistics all of those have has labor challenges,” Minnesota Pork Producers Association CEO David Preisler said.

The industry is hoping for a boom in 2022, with prices around $15 per head, according to the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, which is average to above-average prices for farmers.

Farmers are also keeping a watchful eye on that changing environment that comes with the worldwide market for pork.

“Another thing that we are constantly looking at is diseases that are in other parts of the world that we want to keep from getting here,” Preisler said.

Despite the ongoing supply chain issues that are expected to continue into 2022, the market is looking up.

“We expect that 2022 is going to have some higher prices the drawback is that the consumers are going to see some higher prices but hopefully farmers can see some better prices at the farm gate,” Roberts said.

