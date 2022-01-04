Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to make quick work of an apparent homeless camp fire that spread to trees Monday night in Colorado Springs.

Police are reporting they received a call at about 9:15 p.m. in an area just east of I-25 and Fillmore. According to CSPD, no one was in danger and there were no reported injuries last time this article was updated. However, it isn’t clear if someone was injured in the fire and may have fled the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze. An estimated size wasn’t available last time this article was updated. The “Homeless Outreach Team” with CSPD will be investigating. No suspects have been identified.

