Broadcast Times

Large homeless camp fire under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to make quick work of an apparent homeless camp fire that spread to trees Monday night in Colorado Springs.

Police are reporting they received a call at about 9:15 p.m. in an area just east of I-25 and Fillmore. According to CSPD, no one was in danger and there were no reported injuries last time this article was updated. However, it isn’t clear if someone was injured in the fire and may have fled the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze. An estimated size wasn’t available last time this article was updated. The “Homeless Outreach Team” with CSPD will be investigating. No suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

S.C. reports 26,000+ confirmed COVID-19 cases over four-day period, positivity rate nearly 28 percent
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
N.C. reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 29.7 percent positivity rate
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Meat prices increasing for farmers and consumers
FILE — A hog is pictured at a hog farm in this undated file photo.
Lee County dedicates new water rescue boat
Lee County unveils new water rescue boat
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

GRETAWIRE

FILE — A hog is pictured at a hog farm in this undated file photo.

GRETAWIRE

Meat prices increasing for farmers and consumers

Lee County unveils new water rescue boat

GRETAWIRE

Lee County dedicates new water rescue boat

Casa Rodriguez Owner Debbie Rodriguez says business has been picking up and hiring has been...

GRETAWIRE

BCS small businesses optimistic about 2022, but still face challenges in new year

Last year’s rolling blackouts have brought on new ways to prepare today.

GRETAWIRE

Utility companies ready for colder weather ahead, more communication after last year’s blackouts

A Heartland veterinarian is opening her hospital doors to house displaced pets affected by...

GRETAWIRE

Heartland veterinarian houses displaced pets following Mayfield tornado

Budgeting for the new year - a financial counselor’s advice
When it comes to saving,10 percent of your paycheck is the goal but that can be flexible.
Boots and Bowties Ball raising money for local junior livestock show
The Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee is now selling tickets for their fundraising...
Brazos Valley residents start the year with new goals
This mother and daughter are optimistic about the new year and have already set specific goals...