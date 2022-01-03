Broadcast Times

Utility companies ready for colder weather ahead, more communication after last year’s blackouts

Springs Utilities says its crews have been working around the clock trying to get power back to...
Last year’s rolling blackouts have brought on new ways to prepare today.(Madison Simons)
By Beth Warden
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Keeping the heat on is especially important during cold weather events like this. Last year’s rolling blackouts have brought on new ways to prepare today.

As we endure the colder, the utility companies like Northwestern Energy have their plan in place. Tom Glanzer is the Communications Specialist for Northwestern Energy, which serves customers from South Dakota to Yellowstone National park.

“Our system is prepared for it. Our system is prepared for the winds that we get every once in a while around out here,” said Glanzer.

At Sioux Valley energy, the 24-hour dispatch adds more staff, crews are sent throughout their coverage area to answer calls quickly.

It’s really an all-hands-on-deck situation,” says Carrie Vutgeveen, Vice President of Public Relations at Sioux Valley Energy.

Last February a polar vortex has plunged millions into an extended cold snap.

“The cold was spread all the way from North Dakota all the way down into Texas. And it covered that whole southwest power pool. And when we all got in that situation, it brought forth some new challenges,” said Glanzer.

South Dakota Public Utilities Commission meetings reveal that the rolling blackouts last year have been critiqued. In the southern states, it’s a work in progress.

“So yeah, there’s the preparation that probably wasn’t in place prior to last year’s cold snap,” said Glanzer.

In the midwest communication is one of the improvements. An emergency operations center was created within Sioux Valley Energy.

“And that’s really a place where it’s going to be Command Central. So if we are facing storm-related outages, our leadership our engineering our operations, our communications can all come together in one room and work through those issues,” says Carrie Vutgeveen

If the power goes out, the utility trucks plan to be close by and ready to help.

“Were working as fast and safely as possible,” says Carrie Vutgeveen

South Dakota is a part of the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid from Texas to the Canadian border.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

BCS small businesses optimistic about 2022, but still face challenges in new year
Casa Rodriguez Owner Debbie Rodriguez says business has been picking up and hiring has been...
Heartland veterinarian houses displaced pets following Mayfield tornado
A Heartland veterinarian is opening her hospital doors to house displaced pets affected by...
Budgeting for the new year - a financial counselor’s advice
When it comes to saving,10 percent of your paycheck is the goal but that can be flexible.
Boots and Bowties Ball raising money for local junior livestock show
The Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee is now selling tickets for their fundraising...
Brazos Valley residents start the year with new goals
This mother and daughter are optimistic about the new year and have already set specific goals...

GRETAWIRE

Casa Rodriguez Owner Debbie Rodriguez says business has been picking up and hiring has been...

GRETAWIRE

BCS small businesses optimistic about 2022, but still face challenges in new year

A Heartland veterinarian is opening her hospital doors to house displaced pets affected by...

GRETAWIRE

Heartland veterinarian houses displaced pets following Mayfield tornado

When it comes to saving,10 percent of your paycheck is the goal but that can be flexible.

GRETAWIRE

Budgeting for the new year - a financial counselor’s advice

The Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee is now selling tickets for their fundraising...

GRETAWIRE

Boots and Bowties Ball raising money for local junior livestock show

This mother and daughter are optimistic about the new year and have already set specific goals...

GRETAWIRE

Brazos Valley residents start the year with new goals

2021 had 2nd highest number of murders in Cleveland over past decade
Homicides in Cleveland nearly match 2020’s large increase
Missouri personal property/real estate taxes due
Completion of intertie project in Gustavus marks power connection between city, national park
A summer view from near the National Park Service headquarters buildings at Glacier Bay...