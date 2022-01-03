BCS small businesses optimistic about 2022, but still face challenges in new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a challenging couple years for small businesses as they navigate all the challenges presented by the pandemic, but with a new year comes a fresh outlook for what lies ahead.

As businesses in Bryan-College Station continue to bounce back from crippling shutdowns in 2020, some KBTX spoke to say they’re optimistic about what’s ahead in 2022. But that doesn’t mean the new year won’t come without challenges as they continue to adapt.

Debbie Rodriguez is the owner of Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Bryan.

”We are looking at an increase of items that we purchase through our vendors, so we will be forced to go up on our prices a little bit,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says business has been picking up and hiring has been getting easier, but supply chain issues continue to be one of the biggest concerns facing the restaurant. It’s even affecting some of their signature items like the Big Red Margarita.

“We have not been able to get the Big Red in the glass bottle for a long time,” Rodriguez said. “They have the product, but it’s the glass shortage. Styrofoam cups and containers, lids, and straws are some items we can’t get. Some items it looks like we might not even be able to get until June, so it’s just kind of week to week.”

For other businesses, it’s not about getting product as much as it is about it getting there. Brazos Running Company Manager Chris Adams says shipping time has been their biggest issue.

”We’ll order shoes and we have companies on a three-four week delay right now,” Adams said. “So if somebody wants a shoe, it’ll take them three-four weeks to get it to us, but the same person can go online and order the shoe and get it in three days.”

Adams says their biggest hang-up this past year was all the factories making the shoes were shut down for three or four months.

“That delay is just now hitting us,” Adams said. “The biggest issue we’re having right now is people want colors and specific sizes, and there’s just no availability at all. I think that will get better over the next few months as things start to catch back up, but the factories are no where near 100%, and that whole delay just trickles down to us.”

For others, like Cavalier Cigar Company in College Station, it’s shipping costs.

”Manufacturers are seeing increased prices due to shipping,” Cavalier Cigar Company Owner Colton Rawls said. “That’s a big one we have seen from UPS getting it from the warehouses to us since we’re ordering direct. A lot of the cigars are also coming from Nicaragua, Honduras, and the Dominican, and as everybody knows, there’s shipping container and transit issues, so they’re seeing substantial price increases there getting them into the states.”

But whether it’s food, shoes, or cigars, business owners KBTX talked to say they expect good things to come in 2022.

“I’m a very optimistic person. I have faith,” Rodriguez said. “2022 is a new year, and we’re going to continue to keep pushing and doing whatever it takes to stay prosperous.”

”I think we’re going to continue to do great,” Adams said. “Everybody’s getting out more. Everybody’s running more. People are coming in to get fitted for shoes. As long as we can get product and the supply chain continues to bounce back, we’ll be in good shape.”

“2021 seemed to treat us pretty well,” Rawls said. “I think as COVID hit, people have had a little bit more free time to enjoy cigars working from home. We did see a lot of new faces, and hopefully they continue to enjoy cigars.”

