Boots and Bowties Ball raising money for local junior livestock show

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - It’s almost time for residents of Carter County to dust off their best western attire for the annual Boots and Bowties Ball to help support the Carter County Junior Livestock Show.

“These kids work so hard and its an awesome program that produces wonderful, wonderful kids teaching them respect, hard work, humility,” said Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee chairman Chloe Jones.

The CCSSC was formed in 2016 as a fundraising effort for the Carter County Junior Livestock show.

A yearly competition where local youths show off the livestock they’ve spent countless hours raising.

One of their biggest fundraising events is the Boots and Bowties Ball.

“We serve a steak dinner, we have live auction items and silent auction items donated from across the community we even a have a few items made from some of our local ag chapters,” Jones said.

The 21 and up event has guests break out their best western clothes to help raise money for the livestock show.

The event also offers local residents a source of entertainment that’s scarce in the area.

“We have a dance,” Jones said. “So we have live music and a dance and its kind of hard to find at a fun event locally without going pretty far south or pretty far north.”

The ball is hosted at the Ardmore Convention Center on January 29th with tickets on sale now which can be purchased at cook paint on main street or at the CCSSC website.

“We pretty much top it off at 300 people and so we have sponsorship opportunities available that have certain perks that go with that,” Jones said. “So either get your sponsorships in or buy your tickets soon because we will have that cutoff.”

Tickets are $75 each with 100 percent of the money going directly to the top placing finishers at the livestock show.

“This is their chance to exhibit them, show off all of their hard work, and hopefully win a little money that will either help them to further their project for the next year or sometimes in the case of graduating seniors put that money towards their college funds.”

Tickets will be sold up until January 28th unless sold out before.

