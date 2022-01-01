Broadcast Times

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the results of her COVID-19 test, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration.

By late Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.

That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.

Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago — where forecasts called for 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow — the worst place in the country for travelers. More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.

Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports because of the forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.

Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule. American Airlines and Delta Air Lines scrubbed more than 200 flights each, and United Airlines canceled more than 150.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded 480 flights, one-fourth of its schedule. A spokesperson blamed weather in Chicago, Denver and Detroit and COVID-19 illnesses.

Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from holiday trips, is shaping up to be difficult, too. More than 1,900 flights, including more than 1,000 in the U.S., had been canceled by late Saturday. A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to march toward the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, said a union spokeswoman.

When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “non-essential” trips that were planned through this weekend. With full flights over the New Year’s holiday, the airline said it wasn’t sure it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.

Airlines hope that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of January, when travel demand usually drops off. The seasonal decline could be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still grounded.

Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too. Transportation officials in the Midwest warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

US and Russia face deep differences ahead of Ukraine talks
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
Taking a step back: US colleges returning to online classes
Some colleges are inviting students back to campus but starting classes online, including...
Are Republican women the key to the GOP winning back control in Congress in 2022?
GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik says more than 200 have already filed to run.
Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...

GRETAWIRE

Homicides in Cleveland nearly match 2020’s large increase

GRETAWIRE

2021 had 2nd highest number of murders in Cleveland over past decade

GRETAWIRE

Missouri personal property/real estate taxes due

A summer view from near the National Park Service headquarters buildings at Glacier Bay...

GRETAWIRE

Completion of intertie project in Gustavus marks power connection between city, national park

A line snaked around the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku for hours on Thursday.

GRETAWIRE

Maui residents wait in line for hours for free COVID tests as county sees record case counts

GRETAWIRE

Memphis mayor’s office releases results from Operation Hide and Seek crime sweep

Jennifer Sanchez says the reason she fought as hard as she did was for her kids.

GRETAWIRE

Mayfield candle factory employee shares survival story

John Madden remembered by residents of his original hometown
Legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden has died at the age of 85.
First refugee families welcomed to Wausau
First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winners feed the needs of local veterans
Chris and Jennifer Sanders receive the Gr8 Acts of Kindness at VFW Post 1991 in Jonesboro.