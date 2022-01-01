Broadcast Times

2021 had 2nd highest number of murders in Cleveland over past decade

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jan. 1, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 100 families in Cleveland have been torn apart by violence this year after losing their loved ones to murder.

19 Investigates found homicides in Cleveland in 2021 came close to matching last year’s dramatic increase.

There were 165 lives were lost to murder in 2021, according to the latest official homicide statistics released by Cleveland Police on Monday.

That number is likely to go up, with more homicides being investigated from this week.

Last year, 179 people were murdered in Cleveland.

We found 2021 had the second-highest number of murders over the last 10 years.

There were 75 people who died by homicide in 2011.

In the New Year, a new mayor, Justin Bibb will take office and tackle the problem.

Back in June, 19 News asked then-candidate Bibb what needs to be done to stop the violence.

“We have to double down and really do a better job of working with all facets of our community to address the root problems of violent crime that have plagued our city for far too long,” he said.

The number of homicides for 2021 will likely change, since some possible homicides may still be pending.

We should get a complete picture sometime in January.

Cleveland isn’t the only city with a big increase in homicides over the last few years.

Many cities including Columbus, New York City, Philadelphia and Minneapolis are reporting more murders during the pandemic.

