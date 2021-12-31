Broadcast Times

Memphis mayor’s office releases results from Operation Hide and Seek crime sweep

(Live 5/File)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis mayor’s office released results from the Operation Hide and Seek crime sweep Thursday after arresting hundreds of suspects among the city’s most violent outstanding warrants.

Since December 13, police, sheriff’s deputies, and marshals have made 341 arrests, which include the following:

  • Two second-degree murder suspects
  • Twenty-five aggravated assault arrests
  • Six felony vandalism cases
  • Four child rape suspects

The mayor wants to relax residency rules to put more officers on the streets.

