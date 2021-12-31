Broadcast Times

Mayfield candle factory employee shares survival story

Jennifer Sanchez says the reason she fought as hard as she did was for her kids.
Jennifer Sanchez says the reason she fought as hard as she did was for her kids.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Workers in Mayfield, Ky. collect the personal items lost when an EF4 tornado tore through the candle factory in which they worked.

One of them shared her story of survival.

One employee who was in the candle factory that tragic night says while her belongings weren’t at His House Ministries to pick up, she is just grateful she still has her life.

“For a moment, I almost gave up and at this point I didn’t know if I was going to make it out alive,” said Jennifer Sanchez.

23-year-old Jennifer Sanchez said she fought for her life when a wall collapsed nearly crushing her.

“There was a lot of screaming, I remember hearing a woman saying I don’t want to die,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said that same thought ran through her mind, along with another thought the reason she needed to keep fighting.

“I need to get out of here for my children,” said Sanchez.

“My children are the ones that gave me the strength to get out of there,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said she spent about five minutes beneath the collapsed wall before she could find a way out.

“I feel like the way the tornado shifted the whole place up and tore it down, I feel like it left a really small hole and thank god for being tiny that I was able to crawl out of that hole, but if it wasn’t for any of that, I think I would have been stuck under there for a very long time,” said Sanchez.

She said she remembers everything about that night, no matter how hard she tries to forget.

“It was horrible all you could breathe was the dust from all the drywall being torn in half,” said Sanchez.

“There’s times I still can’t sleep. All I picture is if I’m still under them walls trying to at least push the wall up, but the wall was just too heavy,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez knows those horrifying memories will stay with her but she’s trying her best to move forward.

“I’m just slowly slowly trying to overcome it, trying not to think of it, just trying my best for my kids honestly,” said Sanchez.

She said she’s going to stay Mayfield strong and help the community recover.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office opened up the personal property collection site from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maui residents wait in line for hours for free COVID tests as county sees record case counts
A line snaked around the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku for hours on Thursday.
Memphis mayor’s office releases results from Operation Hide and Seek crime sweep
What we know about the 4,229 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
N.C. announces record of new COVID-19 cases with over 18,000 positives reported
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
S.C. reports nearly 6,000 combined new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate above 20 percent
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina

GRETAWIRE

A line snaked around the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku for hours on Thursday.

GRETAWIRE

Maui residents wait in line for hours for free COVID tests as county sees record case counts

GRETAWIRE

Memphis mayor’s office releases results from Operation Hide and Seek crime sweep

Legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden has died at the age of 85.

GRETAWIRE

John Madden remembered by residents of his original hometown

First Afghan refugee family arrives in Wausau on Dec. 29, 2021

GRETAWIRE

First refugee families welcomed to Wausau

Chris and Jennifer Sanders receive the Gr8 Acts of Kindness at VFW Post 1991 in Jonesboro.

GRETAWIRE

Gr8 Acts of Kindness winners feed the needs of local veterans

Federal defense spending brings big money to Alaska
Army troops train at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
NARCAN now free at some Central Nebraska pharmacies
NARCAN can be a very expensive drug even with insurance, but now consumers can get the drug for...
Board of Health not in agreement if smoking indoors should be permitted
The Putnam County Board of Health drafted a proposal that would allow smoking indoors at public...