Mayfield candle factory employee shares survival story

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Workers in Mayfield, Ky. collect the personal items lost when an EF4 tornado tore through the candle factory in which they worked.

One of them shared her story of survival.

One employee who was in the candle factory that tragic night says while her belongings weren’t at His House Ministries to pick up, she is just grateful she still has her life.

“For a moment, I almost gave up and at this point I didn’t know if I was going to make it out alive,” said Jennifer Sanchez.

23-year-old Jennifer Sanchez said she fought for her life when a wall collapsed nearly crushing her.

“There was a lot of screaming, I remember hearing a woman saying I don’t want to die,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said that same thought ran through her mind, along with another thought the reason she needed to keep fighting.

“I need to get out of here for my children,” said Sanchez.

“My children are the ones that gave me the strength to get out of there,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said she spent about five minutes beneath the collapsed wall before she could find a way out.

“I feel like the way the tornado shifted the whole place up and tore it down, I feel like it left a really small hole and thank god for being tiny that I was able to crawl out of that hole, but if it wasn’t for any of that, I think I would have been stuck under there for a very long time,” said Sanchez.

She said she remembers everything about that night, no matter how hard she tries to forget.

“It was horrible all you could breathe was the dust from all the drywall being torn in half,” said Sanchez.

“There’s times I still can’t sleep. All I picture is if I’m still under them walls trying to at least push the wall up, but the wall was just too heavy,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez knows those horrifying memories will stay with her but she’s trying her best to move forward.

“I’m just slowly slowly trying to overcome it, trying not to think of it, just trying my best for my kids honestly,” said Sanchez.

She said she’s going to stay Mayfield strong and help the community recover.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office opened up the personal property collection site from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

