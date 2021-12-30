John Madden remembered by residents of his original hometown

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – John Madden was born in Austin in 1936. His parents Earl R. and Mary Flaherty were married at St. Augustine Church in Austin in May 1935.

According to the Mower County Historical Society, Earl owned his own business, Earl’s City Service in 1940 – 1942, operating a filling station on the east side of Austin, on North Railway. He was an auto mechanic by trade with one year of college.

John lived with his parents and paternal grandparents, William and Louisa, within walking distance of the Mower County Fairgrounds. His grandfather William Madden was a hotel janitor.

The family moved to California in about 1943 – 1944 as noted in Austin City Directory. According to Len Schulke who KTTC spoke with, Madden moved away in 1940.

In January 1999, Madden visited Austin and received the Key to the City, among other gifts including two books on the history of Austin, canned SPAM and more. That’s when he met Schulke who was able to get Madden to autograph a Vikings cap.

