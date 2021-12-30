First refugee families welcomed to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday night central Wisconsin’s refugee resettlement agency, Wausau’s Mayor, and others welcomed the first refugee families to Wausau.

The director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc.’s Wausau resettlement office, Adam VanNoord gave an update in a statement Thursday:

The two families we received include children. In total there are 8 children, 4 adults.

The families were well-received by two co-sponsorship groups that ECDC’s Wausau branch office has been working with and training over the last several weeks. Although we had very short notice, we enjoyed the support of more than two dozen people who stepped into action to secure and set up apartments ahead of their arrival. We were grateful for the support from a local business, Furniture and Appliance Mart, for donating and delivering furnishings for both units with very short notice. In addition, New Beginnings for Refugees provided numerous household items and furnishings which had been collected over the last couple of months through in-kind donations from the community. These items are organized at the local donation sites, which serves as a starting point for co-sponsors to begin selecting the items required to set up the apartments and provide appropriate seasonal clothing items to families. Co-sponsorship groups provided initial food items, with support from the Neighbor’s Place, and prepared meals for both families which were available upon arrival to their new homes.

Our case management staff will continue supporting these families for the next 90 days, along with the support of our co-sponsorship teams, to ensure a thoughtful, intentional process of integration into their new community and expediting their path to becoming self-sufficient. The children of both families are eager to attend school and continue learning the English language.

No specific employment is secured for any party at this time. Families will get settled and undergo an intake appointment within 5 days, at which point we will conduct a general skills assessment. We will support them by coordinating with local employers and identifying various employment opportunities.

More families are expected to arrive in the next 2-3 weeks, though we cannot offer any specific timeline or details as things are rapidly changing.

Rebecca Voss, a pastor of First United Methodist Church in Wausau and one of the people helping families resettle in central Wisconsin said the families arrived at the Central Wisconsin Airport from Richmond, Va. Wednesday. Voss had purchased and renovated a home meant to help resettle refugees and the family of eight is beginning to settle in there. The family of eight has six children ages 3-13 and Voss said the father and eldest son can speak fluent English. The father was a translator for the U.S. in Kabul. The family of four has two children.

Voss said the families will be working with volunteers Thursday afternoon to help them navigate American appliances and get connected with basic resources.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg posted a selfie holding a sign that read, ‘Welcome to Wausau.’ In the post, she explained the father of the family worked directly with the U.S. government during the war. She said he is proud to call the United States his new home.

She went on to thank the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. and New Beginnings for Refugees for helping prepare our community for the incoming families.

More than 85 refugees could be resettled in Wausau within the next year.

The refugees could come from all over the world, but the ECDC expects many will come from Afghanistan.

