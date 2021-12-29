NARCAN now free at some Central Nebraska pharmacies

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - NARCAN can be a very expensive drug even with insurance, but now consumers can get the drug for free without a prescription at select pharmacies in Central Nebraska.

It comes in the form of a website, stopodne.com. On that website you can enter your zip code and find the pharmacy closest to you.

When it comes to central Nebraska there are four cities that have participating pharmacies including Kearney, St. Paul, York, and Central City.

Eric Hamik is a pharmacist at U-Save pharmacy in Kearney and he says the cost of NARCAN can be a deterrent for people who want the drug.

“I know in the past we have seen some problems where people have come to pick up their prescription for NARCAN and its $150 and so that was a big barrier for people and households that needed it,” Hamik said.

Hamik also says not all overdoses are intentional and sometimes can be caused by accidentally mixing medications.

