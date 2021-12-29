Broadcast Times

Federal defense spending brings big money to Alaska

Army troops train at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
Army troops train at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.(KTUU)
By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - America’s military has a lot more money to spend, as President Joe Biden signed into law the $768.2 billion National Defense Authorization Act on Monday.

The measure includes $155 million for military construction projects around Alaska, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. Of that, $79 million will be spent to expand the runway at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The rest of the money will be used for project at Eielson Air Force Base, and Fort Wainwright.

“It increases the top line budget for our military which we need,” Sullivan said on Tuesday.

The measure also means Alaska will play a larger roll in protecting the Arctic.

The defense spending bill also requires the Pentagon to develop an Arctic strategy within five years. That’s on top of the plans for the region already developed by the different branches of the military.

“That is a combination that really puts Alaska and Arctic security initiatives and issues on the map,” Sullivan said. “Alaska’s the center of gravity for that. It’s really good news for us, but it’s really good news for the national security interests of our country. It’s finally saying to the Pentagon, ‘hey finally wake up, focus on this. And now they have to under the law.”

Sullivan, senior Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and Rep. Don Young fought for and got the creation of the Ted Stevens Arctic Center for Security Studies, which will be located in Anchorage, in last year’s budget. Until the plans for this center solidified, the Arctic was the only region for which the U.S. Department of Defense did not have one its regional security centers.

“It’s going to be a place that convenes the best minds in the country, the best minds in the world on Arctic security issues run by the Pentagon,” Sullivan said. “But it’s going to involve civilians, it’s going to involve issues beyond just the military, and it’s going to be really, really important.”

Medical care is also expected to improve for active-duty troops and veterans under the measure. It authorizes the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Department to create shared medical facilities.

“An Air Force doc might not ever see a senior citizen in his mid-to late-60s. Well, he can do that kind of work now,” Sullivan said. “And similarly, we may have some really good docs in the VA system here that can do work, orthopedics or something, on an airman who’s in his 20s. So it allows this crossover which we think is actually really good.”

The defense spending bill also gives all military members a 2.7% pay raise for 2022.

