No flight delays, cancellations; ‘everything seems to be running on time’ at Shreveport Regional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As we approach yet another big holiday, many airports throughout the United States are seeing flight cancellations and delays because of COVID-19.

FlightAware reports more than 4,000 flight delays and/or cancellations in and out of the United States as of Monday, Dec. 27. It’s because of airport staffers and crews calling out sick.

So KSLA News 12 checked in Monday, Dec. 27 at Shreveport Regional Airport to see if it is experiencing any impacts.

“I know they are letting you take your mask off if you are eating or drinking, I wouldn’t recommend it.”

Mark Crawford, of the Shreveport Airport Authority, said things look different here. “Thankfully, we’ve not seen any delays or cancellations like other airports have been seeing. Right now, everything seems to be running on time.”

Monday found Dylan Bowen patiently awaiting his guest at the Shreveport airport. “Hopefully, who I’m waiting for is not late because he’s coming in from Dallas.”

Bowen has concerns about traveling as cases surge.

“I really do fear that because some of these people aren’t precautious with what they do. So I don’t want it to impact loved ones such as who I’m waiting on right now.”

Louisiana alone has reported more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Willis-Knighton Dr. Catherine Speights offered a tip for those traveling over the next few days.

“If you do travel, make sure you keep your mask on at all times. I know they are letting you take your mask off if you are eating or drinking, I wouldn’t recommend it.”

