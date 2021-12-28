Broadcast Times

DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations from two women — including a state trooper — that he planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks, a suburban prosecutor said Tuesday. It’s the latest in a series of decisions about whether a raft of sexual assault and harassment claims against Cuomo will end up in criminal court.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, she couldn’t bring criminal cases over it.

“In both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” Rocah said in a statement.

Cuomo had no immediate comment on the decision. The Democrat has denied sexually harassing anyone or touching anyone inappropriately and has said he doesn’t recall touching the trooper.

A number of prosecutors around the state launched investigations after state Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, chronicled accusations from 11 women against Cuomo. The August report led to his resignation from office, although he has attacked the findings as biased and inaccurate.

In October, the Albany County sheriff’s office filed a misdemeanor groping complaint against Cuomo, but a week later the district attorney asked a judge for more time to evaluate the evidence.

The district attorney said the sheriff’s one-page criminal complaint, based on allegations from a woman who said Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast at the governor’s mansion in late 2020, was “potentially defective.”

At the prosecutor’s request, a court delayed Cuomo’s scheduled arraignment until Jan. 7.

Last week, a Long Island prosecutor said Cuomo wouldn’t face criminal charges after the same trooper as in the Westchester investigation said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019. Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said the allegations were credible and troubling but not criminal under state law.

The alleged Westchester County incident involving the trooper happened outside Cuomo’s then-home in Mount Kisco, according to the district attorney’s office. The trooper told investigators that while stationed in the driveway as part of Cuomo’s security detail in summer 2019, she asked the governor if he needed anything, and he responded by asking her whether he could kiss her.

“I remember just freezing, being — in the back of my head, I’m like, ‘Oh, how do I say no politely?’ Because in my head, if I said no, he’s going to take it out on the detail. And now I’m on the bad list,” she told investigators, according to James’ report.

So, she said, she told him, “Sure.” He kissed her on the cheek, while saying something like “Oh, I’m not supposed to do that,” or “Unless that’s against the rules,” she told investigators.

A male colleague told investigators he witnessed the episode, the attorney general’s report said.

The trooper hasn’t been publicly identified. A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for her.

In the other incident that Westchester prosecutors examined, Cuomo allegedly greeted a woman by grabbing her arm, pulling her toward him and kissing her on the cheek without asking whether that was OK. She was attending a press conference he gave at White Plains High School in June 2018.

“I smiled nervously afterward. I had to endure comments from people in attendance,” the woman, Susan Iannucci, told reporters at a virtual news conference in August.

Iannucci, a school office manager, said she came forward because she was appalled to see Cuomo use a photo of the encounter in a compilation video that he released to argue that he commonly greeted people with kisses, touches and hugs “to convey warmth.”

Her lawyer, Gloria Allred, said Tuesday that Iannucci had spoken to the DA’s office knowing that criminal charges weren’t legally possible. Nonetheless, Iannucci was gratified that prosecutors found her and her allegation credible, her attorney said.

“We thank the district attorney’s office for their serious consideration of this matter,” Allred said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Judge refuses to dismiss alleged Proud Boys leaders’ charges
FILE - Proud Boys members Zachary Rehl, left, and Ethan Nordean, right, walk toward the U.S....
White House, Jan. 6 committee agree to shield some documents
FILE - This photo shows members of the Oath Keepers on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....

GRETAWIRE

Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...

GRETAWIRE

‘A ticking time bomb’: Hearings officer says order to drain Red Hill fuel tanks should stand

A new committee seeks to fight extremism in Idaho politics

GRETAWIRE

Newly formed committee aims to tackle extremism in Idaho politics

“Thankfully, we’ve not seen any delays or cancellations like other airports have been seeing....

GRETAWIRE

No flight delays, cancellations; ‘everything seems to be running on time’ at Shreveport Regional

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

GRETAWIRE

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...

GRETAWIRE

Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns

Supply may be arguing with demand when it comes to liquors for the holiday season.

GRETAWIRE

Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve

New food bank in Lincoln is opening to address hunger in Southeast Nebraska
New food bank is opening in northwest Lincoln
Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table