Broadcast Times

US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires

U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine fires that have plagued Hyundai and Kia vehicles for more than six years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a new engineering analysis investigation covers more than 3 million vehicles from the 2011 through 2016 model years.

The agency has 161 complaints of engine fires, some of which occurred in vehicles that already have been recalled.

Engine failures and fires have dogged the Korean automakers’ vehicles September of 2015 when it issued an engine failure recall.

Since then it has issued at least eight more recalls for a host of engine problems, according to NHTSA documents posted on its website Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around...

GRETAWIRE

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

GRETAWIRE

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...

GRETAWIRE

Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns

Supply may be arguing with demand when it comes to liquors for the holiday season.

GRETAWIRE

Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve

New food bank is opening in northwest Lincoln

GRETAWIRE

New food bank in Lincoln is opening to address hunger in Southeast Nebraska

GRETAWIRE

Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19

Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table

GRETAWIRE

Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays
Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...
St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day
Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.