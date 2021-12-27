Broadcast Times

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the National Realtor’s Association, the prices of homes continued double-digit jumps last month while inventory reached historic lows.

That’s making it increasingly difficult for new home buyers to enter the market.

“It has been pretty hectic,” said Joe Klingelkutz of Iowa City.

Klingelkutz has been looking for his first home for over a year. He said he can’t find one that he can afford because the prices of homes have skyrocketed. Emilie Walsh, an Associate Broker for Keller Williams Legacy Group, said prices have gone up because of the lack of inventory. And most of the people buying homes are part of the baby boomer generation. She said the baby boomer generation has more experience when it comes to buying homes and can make offers that look more appealing than those buying for the first time.

“They’ve been through the process of buying a house before,” she said. “Even if you’re buying for the second time or selling your home, you’ve done it at least once.”

She said the reason the baby boomer generation is in the market is that they’re looking to downsize and a lack of inventory means a lack of options. Down-sizing to a smaller home means they are competing with first-time homebuyers on inventory.

Walsh said, simply put, home buyers with more experience can make offers look more desirable. Klingelhutz isn’t losing hope in finding a new home.

But while he continues to look, he wants others wanting to get into the market to remain patient.

“Giving it some time and patience is something that I’ve had to teach myself to do, and I recommend for others,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns
While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...
Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve
Supply may be arguing with demand when it comes to liquors for the holiday season.
New food bank in Lincoln is opening to address hunger in Southeast Nebraska
New food bank is opening in northwest Lincoln
Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table

GRETAWIRE

While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...

GRETAWIRE

Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns

Supply may be arguing with demand when it comes to liquors for the holiday season.

GRETAWIRE

Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve

New food bank is opening in northwest Lincoln

GRETAWIRE

New food bank in Lincoln is opening to address hunger in Southeast Nebraska

GRETAWIRE

Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19

Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table

GRETAWIRE

Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays
Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...
St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day
Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.