Broadcast Times

New food bank in Lincoln is opening to address hunger in Southeast Nebraska

New food bank is opening in northwest Lincoln
New food bank is opening in northwest Lincoln(1011 NOW)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new food bank is gearing up to open in northwest Lincoln. The food bank said this new location is their way of adapting to the growing hunger need in southeast Nebraska.

The Scott Young Hunger Solution Center is a space that’s almost two to three times larger than the current site. It’s designed to increase efficiency and healthy options.

“Access to roadways will get our drivers out more quickly to service all of southeast Nebraska,” said Michaella Kumke, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln. “We cover almost 9,000 square miles to expand freezer and cooler space to provide healthier food options. Those are all going to create efficiencies that will better serve our neighbors”

But the construction process has been hit by supply chain issues. Metal racking has doubled in cost since the initial estimate, but the project remains on course for an early Spring move-in.

The supply chain has impacted food and distribution.

“We’ve seen an increase of 220% in expenses we pay for freight and transportation,” Kumke said. “The essential part of getting goods into the food bank so that we can get them redistributed to neighbors in need, for shelf stable, we’ve seen an increase of 74%.”

Kumke said there is no end to the supply chain problem in sight, but she said her team is working hard to feed the people of southeast Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns
While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...
Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve
Supply may be arguing with demand when it comes to liquors for the holiday season.
Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table

GRETAWIRE

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

GRETAWIRE

New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...

GRETAWIRE

Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns

Supply may be arguing with demand when it comes to liquors for the holiday season.

GRETAWIRE

Supplies may be thin on some liquors for New Year’s Eve

GRETAWIRE

Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19

Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table

GRETAWIRE

Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays
Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...
St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day
Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.