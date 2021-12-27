New food bank in Lincoln is opening to address hunger in Southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new food bank is gearing up to open in northwest Lincoln. The food bank said this new location is their way of adapting to the growing hunger need in southeast Nebraska.

The Scott Young Hunger Solution Center is a space that’s almost two to three times larger than the current site. It’s designed to increase efficiency and healthy options.

“Access to roadways will get our drivers out more quickly to service all of southeast Nebraska,” said Michaella Kumke, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln. “We cover almost 9,000 square miles to expand freezer and cooler space to provide healthier food options. Those are all going to create efficiencies that will better serve our neighbors”

But the construction process has been hit by supply chain issues. Metal racking has doubled in cost since the initial estimate, but the project remains on course for an early Spring move-in.

The supply chain has impacted food and distribution.

“We’ve seen an increase of 220% in expenses we pay for freight and transportation,” Kumke said. “The essential part of getting goods into the food bank so that we can get them redistributed to neighbors in need, for shelf stable, we’ve seen an increase of 74%.”

Kumke said there is no end to the supply chain problem in sight, but she said her team is working hard to feed the people of southeast Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.