Harrisonburg stores busy with customers, post-Christmas returns

While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were...
While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were open, as shoppers were out and about making purchases, using gift cards, and returning and exchanging gifts.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While many stores were closed on Sunday, the day after Christmas was busy for those that were open, as shoppers were out and about making purchases, using gift cards, and returning and exchanging gifts.

“Very busy right from the beginning today. It’s expected to be pretty steady with people exchanging, spending gift certificates, gift cards, so it should be a pretty steady day all day today,” said Rich Gibson, assistant manager at Walkabout Outfitter in Harrisonburg.

Walkabout Outfitter was one of a few shops on Main Street in downtown Harrisonburg that was open on Sunday.

“Usually we’re pretty steady the week after Christmas with people in town doing exchanges, and returns, and coming in and buying things with gift cards as well,” said Gibson.

Elsewhere in Harrisonburg, Finders Keepers Surplus and Outlet said the days following Christmas usually bring a wave of customers making returns and on the hunt for holiday deals.

“We have a good bit of returns after Christmas. A lot of people have been coming in for Christmas stuff actually today. I guess because usually it’s on sale,” said Tanner Grogg, assistant manager of Finders Keepers.

The store offers discount prices on surplus items of different kinds, and both before and after Christmas, they usually see a large number of furniture sales.

“Around Thanksgiving people start coming in to get dinner tables, sofa sets, and other furniture. Furniture is hard to get right now, so everybody’s coming in and getting that from us because we have a good stock of it,” said Grogg.

Both stores say the week after Christmas is typically a busy one and the recent warm weather is only adding to the number of shoppers in Harrisonburg.

