Broadcast Times

Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays

Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...
Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as they traveled into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All across the nation several people have seen their holiday flights either canceled or delayed, and it’s no different in Bay County.

Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as they traveled into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

The Thyen Family ran into this issue as they traveled in from Minnesota.

Although they were able to make it to the beach, the process to get here definitely took longer than they expected.

”It’s been okay for the most part. Except for our flight change and instead of having a three-hour delay in Charlotte, NC. Turned into about a six-hour delay, three of it, I mean two of it was planned. And then we had a delay because there were maintenance issues on the plane. And it delayed us another hour,” Sarah Thyen, traveling from Minneapolis, MN, said.

Thyen says she and her family left their hotel in Minnesota around 3:30 Saturday morning.

They did not arrive at Northwest Florida Beaches International until around five that evening.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado
Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table
Tri-State’s warmest Christmas on record
Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State
St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day
Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19

Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table

GRETAWIRE

Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...

GRETAWIRE

St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.

GRETAWIRE

Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire

Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State

GRETAWIRE

Tri-State’s warmest Christmas on record

Military families displaced by water crisis spend Christmas in hotels
There are 3,000 military families displaced by the water crisis.
Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs
Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.