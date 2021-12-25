Broadcast Times

Military families displaced by water crisis spend Christmas in hotels

There are 3,000 military families displaced by the water crisis.
There are 3,000 military families displaced by the water crisis.(HNN)
By Samie Solina
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy said it is trying to get some displaced families home by Jan. 10. But in the meantime, many are living in hotels because the water in their home still smells like fuel.

There are more than 3,000 displaced families who were living on the Navy’s waterline, according to officials.

Navy Mom Jamie Simic and her loved ones are among them.

They’re staying in Waikiki at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alana. The last time Hawaii News Now talked to her she was being treated at Tripler Army Medical Center.

She is out of the hospital now, but said she and her family are still very sick.

Simic said staff here at the hotel have comforted her.

They’ve let her have a birthday party for her daughter, and on Christmas morning they will be opening up presents under the tree in the lobby.

“We’re getting by, we’re soldiering on,” Simic said. “We’re remembering what’s important, which is everything that’s in this room.”

“It’s the least we can do,” said front office director Ginger Dillman. “They do so much for us and sacrifice for our communities and our country. And this is a way that we can help them out in the time that they need.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Christmas Day 2021 is officially the Tri-State’s warmest on record
Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State
St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day
Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs
Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...

GRETAWIRE

St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.

GRETAWIRE

Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire

Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State

GRETAWIRE

Christmas Day 2021 is officially the Tri-State’s warmest on record

GRETAWIRE

NORAD Santa Tracker: Keeping tabs on Old St. Nick

Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs

Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army makes final push towards goal
For every $20 donated an anonymous donor will match the donation with $20.
Pet store wars heating up inside Florida’s Capitol
The battle over pet stores is heating up in the State Capitol with two competing bills up for...