Christmas Day 2021 is officially the Tri-State’s warmest on record

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State around 1 p.m. Saturday broke a 128-year-old record by registering a Christmas Day temperature of 67º.

It’s officially the warmest Christmas Day since 1893—and the temperature still has room to climb.

As of 3 p.m., the high rose to 68 degrees.

THIS IS AN HISTORIC #Christmas Day in #Cincinnati as of the 2pm official observation at CVG the temperature has reached 67° - this is the warmest Christmas Day in the history of Cincy weather observations - it may rise more before the cold front arrives @FOX19 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) December 25, 2021

As of 3pm the temperature at CVG reached 68° breaking the record high temperature for #Christmas Day set at 2pm today (67°) - temperatures May rise more before the afternoon ends. @FOX19 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) December 25, 2021

It’s a stark departure from the norm. Christmas in Cincinnati is usually at the very least cold, whether there’s snow on the ground or not. Last year, there was.

But you can put away the mittens for now. And the scarves. And pretty much anything made of wool.

Had plans to make hot cocoa? Or roast chestnuts by an open fire? Fuggetaboutit.

Just get out the box fans and call us San Diego.

You can blame southerly winds for Saturday’s balmy, downright tropical forecast, according to FOX19 chief meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

For longer-term and more impactful warming trends, a Washington Post report bids that we regard anthropogenic global climate change in an “elephant in the room” sort of way.

Warmest Christmas Days in Cincinnati history

66º - 1893, 2021 (projected)

65º - 1932, 2019

64º - 1982

62º - 1889

Bit less like San Diego in the rest of the forecast: cloudy, occasional showers, some thunder possible.

No severe weather is expected.

Nor should we expect snow, according to those clever cats over at NWS Wilmington.

[10:25 PM] The latest data is in... and we have updated our probabilities for a White Christmas in the local area. Below we show the probability of at least 1" of snow on the ground at 7 AM tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/IJfOjQPgOK — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 25, 2021

