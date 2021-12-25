Broadcast Times

Christmas Day 2021 is officially the Tri-State’s warmest on record

Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State
Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State(NWS Wilmington)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Dec. 25, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State around 1 p.m. Saturday broke a 128-year-old record by registering a Christmas Day temperature of 67º.

It’s officially the warmest Christmas Day since 1893—and the temperature still has room to climb.

As of 3 p.m., the high rose to 68 degrees.

It’s a stark departure from the norm. Christmas in Cincinnati is usually at the very least cold, whether there’s snow on the ground or not. Last year, there was.

But you can put away the mittens for now. And the scarves. And pretty much anything made of wool.

Had plans to make hot cocoa? Or roast chestnuts by an open fire? Fuggetaboutit.

Just get out the box fans and call us San Diego.

You can blame southerly winds for Saturday’s balmy, downright tropical forecast, according to FOX19 chief meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

For longer-term and more impactful warming trends, a Washington Post report bids that we regard anthropogenic global climate change in an “elephant in the room” sort of way.

Warmest Christmas Days in Cincinnati history

  • 66º - 1893, 2021 (projected)
  • 65º - 1932, 2019
  • 64º - 1982
  • 62º - 1889

Bit less like San Diego in the rest of the forecast: cloudy, occasional showers, some thunder possible.

No severe weather is expected.

Nor should we expect snow, according to those clever cats over at NWS Wilmington.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

