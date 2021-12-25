Broadcast Times

Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.(John S.)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Michael Morales
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire investigators have now determined that the cause of the Blodgett Peak fire is from an illegal abandoned camp fire.

The fire is currently still sitting at 50% containment despite snowfall on the site for a short period of time on Friday night. In an update from the U.S. Forest Service late Christmas Eve, they say the fire which was last estimated to be about .78 acres received some moisture letting fire fighters gain control. Colorado Springs Fire Department will be patrolling the fire throughout Christmas morning. On Friday, crews performed aerial water drops on the brush fire.

Crews want to remind hikers the Blodgett Peak Open Space and trail head is closed to the public in the Blodgett Peak Open Space area.

Several streets in the immediate area have been placed under a pre-evacuation warning, meaning residents living there should be aware that the fire is actively burning and be ready to go if need be. There were no mandatory evacuation orders as of Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

A couple of citizens first called 911 around 5 a.m. Wednesday reporting a flames “bigger than a campfire” near the summit of the popular hiking area.

“When our crews got here, they could see that there was a fire up there at that point,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson Mike Smaldino.

Smaldino said is in extremely rough terrain, which made it exceeding difficult for fire crews to reach it.

The cause of the fire was unknown last time this article was updated.

An earlier version of this article had the fire estimated at more than an acre. That estimate was according to fire officials before they were able to get an aerial mapping of the blaze.

If anyone has any information they are encouraged to call the Pikes Peak Forest Service Office at 719-636-1602

Update on Blodgett Peak fire

Update on Blodgett Peak fire in Colorado Springs: https://www.kktv.com/2021/12/22/brush-fire-reported-blodgett-peak/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

