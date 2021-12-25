Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire investigators have now determined that the cause of the Blodgett Peak fire is from an illegal abandoned camp fire.

The fire is currently still sitting at 50% containment despite snowfall on the site for a short period of time on Friday night. In an update from the U.S. Forest Service late Christmas Eve, they say the fire which was last estimated to be about .78 acres received some moisture letting fire fighters gain control. Colorado Springs Fire Department will be patrolling the fire throughout Christmas morning. On Friday, crews performed aerial water drops on the brush fire.

The #BlogettPeakFireCo received some moisture this afternoon. Firefighters worked on the fire through out the day and the fire is now called 50% contained. CSFD will be patrolling tonight and other firefighters will return in the morning.https://t.co/cgmep25LXL — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) December 25, 2021

Crews want to remind hikers the Blodgett Peak Open Space and trail head is closed to the public in the Blodgett Peak Open Space area.

Several streets in the immediate area have been placed under a pre-evacuation warning, meaning residents living there should be aware that the fire is actively burning and be ready to go if need be. There were no mandatory evacuation orders as of Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

This Pre-Evacuation Warning is for the area West of Woodman Rd off of Blodgett Dr. This is to notify of a fire on Blodgett Peak https://t.co/tgAjiYh8Aj — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021

A couple of citizens first called 911 around 5 a.m. Wednesday reporting a flames “bigger than a campfire” near the summit of the popular hiking area.

“When our crews got here, they could see that there was a fire up there at that point,” said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson Mike Smaldino.

Smaldino said is in extremely rough terrain, which made it exceeding difficult for fire crews to reach it.

If anyone has any information they are encouraged to call the Pikes Peak Forest Service Office at 719-636-1602

