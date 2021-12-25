Broadcast Times

Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around...
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meet virtually with U.S. troops serving around the world. (Source: POOL via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation.

Joined by his wife, Jill, and their new puppy, Commander, the president on Saturday spoke via video to service members representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard, stationed at bases in Qatar, Romania, Bahrain and the U.S.

“As your commander in chief, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” he told the service members. “We’re grateful for your courage, your sacrifice, not only your sacrifice but your family’s sacrifice.”

Speaking from a studio set up at the White House, Biden told them they’re “the solid steel spine of the nation,” and emphasized the “truly sacred obligation” the nation has to care for soldiers and their families.

Jill Biden expressed empathy for the difficulties their families experience spending the holidays away from their loved ones, noting that the Bidens experienced the same when their son Beau, who served as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, was deployed to Iraq.

The Bidens planned a relatively quiet Christmas at the White House with family. On Friday night the president and the first lady participated in Holy Trinity’s Christmas Eve Mass virtually in the East Room, according to the White House, and held a pasta dinner and sleepover with their children and grandchildren, a Biden family tradition.

As the coronavirus pandemic surges anew, driven by the highly infectious omicron variant, the Bidens sought with their public appearances and statements to offer a sense of unity and normalcy in an otherwise challenging season for many.

In a Christmas statement, the Bidens praised the “enormous courage, character, resilience, and resolve” of the American people in the face of the pandemic, and offered prayers that the nation would find “light in the darkness” during a difficult season.

“During this season of joy, we are inspired by the countless Americans who are a reminder that the things we hold sacred unite us and transcend distance, time, and even the constraints of a pandemic,” the Bidens said in their statement.

And the call to soldiers was just the latest Christmas tradition the two participated in, after spending Christmas eve spreading holiday cheer around Washington. On Friday morning, they visited Children’s National Hospital to offer holiday greetings to young patients and their families. The president showed off photos of their new puppy and Jill read a children’s book to patients.

Later, the two stopped by a Jill Biden-themed Christmas tree in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. The president hung the 2021 White House Christmas ornament amid branches decked out with photos of his wife’s face, apples and small chalkboards, in homage to her teaching career.

Both answered calls to the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa-tracking service, speaking to parents and children about their Christmas wishlists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates at a ceremony...
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
The surge in COVID-19 is impacting holiday travel, and alarming health officials. (Source: CNN...
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
In this photo provided by NASA, Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb Space...
Pandemic woes spoil Biden’s 1st White House Christmas
FILE - A view of the South balconies of the White House in Washington Nov. 30, 2021, lit up...
Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle
Prosecutors say a North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers...

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Cruises are once again facing disruption because of Covid-19

Jesse Stevens talks to his mother at the dining table

GRETAWIRE

Family comes together for Christmas after losing homes in tornado

Several people who were hoping to make it to the beach for Christmas, ran into some hiccups as...

GRETAWIRE

Passengers traveling through ECP deal with holiday travel delays

Volunteers prepare meals for distribution at St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont...

GRETAWIRE

St. Augustine Hunger Center hopes to feed thousands on Christmas Day

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.

GRETAWIRE

Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire

Christmas Day forecast for the Tri-State

GRETAWIRE

Tri-State’s warmest Christmas on record

Military families displaced by water crisis spend Christmas in hotels
There are 3,000 military families displaced by the water crisis.
Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs
Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.