What to do if you lost your home: Dawson Springs holds town hall meeting

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County leaders hosted a town hall meeting in Dawson Springs on Thursday.

They invited the public and relief officials to get the word out about what people need to do to get assistance.

With cleanup efforts set to begin in full on Monday, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said it’s clear that getting Dawson Springs on its feet is an effort beyond the county’s means.

“We’re looking at a $60 million clean-up,” he said. “Probably $120 million to rebuild.”

Representatives from FEMA, the America Red Cross and the Small Business Association (SBA) laid out a clear plan to follow.

“The first thing they need to do is file a claim with their insurance,” Roberto Baltodano of FEMA said. “Get that claim number, come to FEMA. Register with FEMA, and apply with SBA, and SBA will speak a little more on that.”

“They can come right to SBA and apply for a low-interest SBA loan,” Lesley Hill of the SBA said.

This process requires some patience and paperwork, but they said it will make sure survivors have the food, shelter and money they need.

As for the loan, applicants can always decline it if they are approved, but FEMA Branch Director Keith Denning said it can be a life-saver when it’s time to rebuild.

“Please, no matter what you do, fill out that application and send it back,” he said.

Also at the meeting was Katie Moyer, who has been helping to oversee volunteer efforts.

She encouraged people to sign a consent form to help speed things up while they are away.

“These permission slips will allow our volunteers to come in and clean up your debris,” she said.

She explained that volunteers will make it quick, and they will be sure to dispose of everything properly.

Everyone who spoke at the meeting stressed one thing more than anything: These resources are here to help you get your life back.

“If you need something, don’t think, ‘Well my neighbor needs it more than I do,’ because there’s plenty,” Whitfield said. “Please take advantage of what’s being offered.”

The mayor stated that future town hall meeting times and dates will be posted on the town’s Facebook page.

FEMA can be reached at 1-800-621-3162.

