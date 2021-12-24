NORAD Santa Tracker: Keeping tabs on Old St. Nick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s Christmas Eve and Santa Claus is already making his trip around the world.

It can be pretty tricky pinpointing the best time to head to bed before Old Saint Nick heads to your area.

To help out with that, Dakota News Now will keep tabs on Santa with the help of NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

NORAD or the North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa as he delivers gifts for more than 65 years.

NORAD is headquartered in Colorado Springs and is a United States and Canada bi-national organization which defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.

The tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a child accidentally dialed the unlisted number for CONAD or the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD’s predecessor, wanting to know where Santa was. The Colonel on duty instructed his staff to check the radar for Santa and a tradition was born.

Be sure to check back here often to see how Santa is progressing on his trip and check out NORAD’s tracker site for new videos posted every hour.

