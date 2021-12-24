Broadcast Times

NORAD Santa Tracker: Keeping tabs on Old St. Nick

It’s Christmas Eve and Santa Claus is already making his trip around the world. Find out where Santa is right now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s Christmas Eve and Santa Claus is already making his trip around the world.

It can be pretty tricky pinpointing the best time to head to bed before Old Saint Nick heads to your area.

To help out with that, Dakota News Now will keep tabs on Santa with the help of NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

NORAD or the North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa as he delivers gifts for more than 65 years.

MORE: Mama T-Rex selected to help Santa this Christmas

NORAD is headquartered in Colorado Springs and is a United States and Canada bi-national organization which defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.

The tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a child accidentally dialed the unlisted number for CONAD or the Continental Air Defense Command, NORAD’s predecessor, wanting to know where Santa was. The Colonel on duty instructed his staff to check the radar for Santa and a tradition was born.

Be sure to check back here often to see how Santa is progressing on his trip and check out NORAD’s tracker site for new videos posted every hour.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs
Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.
What to do if you lost your home: Dawson Springs holds town hall meeting
Hopkins County leaders hosted a town hall meeting in Dawson Springs on Thursday.
Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army makes final push towards goal
For every $20 donated an anonymous donor will match the donation with $20.
Pet store wars heating up inside Florida’s Capitol
The battle over pet stores is heating up in the State Capitol with two competing bills up for...
What we know about the 3,608 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update

GRETAWIRE

Ruane Road in Girdwood was was washed out after record breaking amounts of rain in October, 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Mayor Bronson requests Anchorage be included in state disaster declaration to get funds for Girdwood repairs

For every $20 donated an anonymous donor will match the donation with $20.

GRETAWIRE

Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army makes final push towards goal

The battle over pet stores is heating up in the State Capitol with two competing bills up for...

GRETAWIRE

Pet store wars heating up inside Florida’s Capitol

National Politics

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

Florida Supreme Court building

GRETAWIRE

Florida Supreme Court to decide whether Marsy’s Law protects police

NARCAN now an option for Arkansas schools
Veterans Village opens to residents
Veteran's Village resident
City employees receive $500 bonuses
Christmas is coming early to many Nitro city employees in the form of bonuses.