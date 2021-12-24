Anonymous donor helps Salvation Army makes final push towards goal

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can make a difference in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign right now with just $20.

That is because Salvation Army Development Director Matt Schmidt said an anonymous donor in Quincy just offered to match $20 for every $20 donated.

He said the organization is just short of their goal.

All of the money donated goes toward lodging, food, rent assistance and other necessities people might need all year round.

“We like when donors step up and get creative. So it really not only helps get things get exciting for the campaign season, but it does help other people realize that their donation makes a significant difference as well. So whatever they can give, someone will match. So we’re going to see a lot of benefit from these two days,” Schmidt said.

If you can’t make it out to your local grocery store to donate in person, you can also donate via Venmo, PayPal or online.

