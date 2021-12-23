Broadcast Times

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By MARK SHERMAN and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court on Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol led by his supporters.

Trump’s attorneys asked the Supreme Court to reverse lower court rulings against the former president, who has fought to block the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them. The federal appeals court in Washington previously ruled the committee had a “uniquely vital interest” in the documents and Trump had “provided no basis” for it to override Biden and Congress.

The records include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts, handwritten notes “concerning the events of January 6″ from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” according to a previous court filing from the National Archives.

Trump’s filing came on the day that an administrative injunction issued by the appeals court was set to otherwise expire. That injunction, preventing the release of records, will remain in place for now. Lawyers for the House committee asked the Supreme Court later Thursday to expedite its processes and consider the case as soon as mid-January.

“The Select Committee needs the requested documents now to help shape the direction of the investigation and allow the Select Committee to timely recommend remedial legislation,” lawyers for the committee wrote.

Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Trump’s attorneys wrote Thursday that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House.

Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination,” Trump’s lawyers said.

“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’” they added.

The House committee has said the records are vital to its investigation into the run-up to the deadly insurrection aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about election fraud and suggested that the “real insurrection” was on Election Day, when he lost to Biden in an election certified by officials from both parties as fair.

The case was widely expected to reach the Supreme Court, which has decided several previous fights over Trump’s records. Trump appointed three of the court’s nine justices.

The court earlier this year refused to stop his tax records from going to a New York prosecutor’s office as part of an investigation. It did prevent Congress last year, while Trump was in office, from obtaining banking and financial records for him and members of his family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research
President Joe Biden signs a bill for ALS therapies, improving access to clinical trials for Lou...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169
Vaccine generic image
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...

GRETAWIRE

Florida Supreme Court building

GRETAWIRE

Florida Supreme Court to decide whether Marsy’s Law protects police

GRETAWIRE

NARCAN now an option for Arkansas schools

Veteran's Village resident

GRETAWIRE

Veterans Village opens to residents

Christmas is coming early to many Nitro city employees in the form of bonuses.

GRETAWIRE

City employees receive $500 bonuses

Mixing booster shots

GRETAWIRE

Preparing for long haul with COVID and mixing vaccines

Some members of law enforcement say the bill is a threat to public safety, and would only put...

GRETAWIRE

Debate over end to Alabama gun permits grows ahead of legislative session

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s warns of scams following tornadoes
Scam
Rep. Sessions sends letter to United Airlines asking for continued service to BCS
Rep. Pete Sessions (R- District 17) co-authored a letter with other Texas lawmakers urging the...