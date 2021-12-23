Broadcast Times

Florida Supreme Court to decide whether Marsy’s Law protects police

Florida Supreme Court building
Florida Supreme Court building
By Jake Stofan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - The Florida Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether law enforcement officers involved in fatal shootings can keep their identities shielded from the public.

The question at issue is whether the constitutional protections for victims of crime extend to on-duty officers.

Florida voters approved Marsy’s Law and established a crime victims’ bill of rights in the state constitution in 2018, but following two fatal police shootings in 2020, Marsy’s Law was used to shield the identities of the officers involved.

“Marsy’s Law allows for somebody who has been victimized, beginning at the time of his or her victimization, to prevent the disclosure of information that could lead to their identity being revealed or their being subject to other forms of harassment,” said Attorney Luke Newman.

Newman is representing the Police Benevolent Association which sued the city of Tallahassee after it said it would release the names of the officers.

He argues the officers were victims of crime.

“They were both victims of aggravated assault, one with a deadly weapon and one with a firearm,” said Newman.

But the First Amendment Foundation, which has intervened in the case, argues shielding the identities of officers involved in shootings would be detrimental to police accountability.

“They’ve taken on this job to protect and serve, and that means when something goes wrong, there needs to be transparency,” said FAF Executive Director Pam Marsh.

The attorney representing the PBA said the case can be whittled down to a basic question: Is an on-duty officer a person?

“My clients are people as well ‚and so that’s who’s covered by the language of the Florida Constitution, and they’re asserting their right to be covered by that plain language,” said Newman.

Initially a trial court ruled in favor of the city and ordered the names of the officers be released.

In April, an appellate court reversed that decision, and that ruling has since been used to justify shielding the names of officers involved in fatal shootings in multiple cases throughout the state.

The final ruling by the Florida Supreme Court will set the precedent on how future officer involved shootings are handled throughout the entire state.

Latest News

NARCAN now an option for Arkansas schools
Veterans Village opens to residents
Veteran's Village resident
What we know about the 3,533 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
City employees receive $500 bonuses
Christmas is coming early to many Nitro city employees in the form of bonuses.
Preparing for long haul with COVID and mixing vaccines
Mixing booster shots

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

NARCAN now an option for Arkansas schools

Veteran's Village resident

GRETAWIRE

Veterans Village opens to residents

Christmas is coming early to many Nitro city employees in the form of bonuses.

GRETAWIRE

City employees receive $500 bonuses

Mixing booster shots

GRETAWIRE

Preparing for long haul with COVID and mixing vaccines

Some members of law enforcement say the bill is a threat to public safety, and would only put...

GRETAWIRE

Debate over end to Alabama gun permits grows ahead of legislative session

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s warns of scams following tornadoes
Scam
Rep. Sessions sends letter to United Airlines asking for continued service to BCS
Rep. Pete Sessions (R- District 17) co-authored a letter with other Texas lawmakers urging the...