Broadcast Times

Rural Lee County voting precincts could change

By Blake Sammann
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Changes could be coming to the way people vote in rural Lee County.

Lee County auditor Denise Fraise said Monday the board of supervisors set a public hearing to approve new precinct boundaries.

She said due to redistricting, the Green Bay, Denmark and Pleasant Ridge Townships would be part of a new house district while Washington Township would become its own precinct.

That public hearing will be Jan. 3.

Copyright 2021 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s warns of scams following tornadoes
Scam
Rep. Sessions sends letter to United Airlines asking for continued service to BCS
Rep. Pete Sessions (R- District 17) co-authored a letter with other Texas lawmakers urging the...
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
What we know about the 2,364 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
South Carolina reports 817 new confirmed coronavirus cases, percent positive above 6%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina

GRETAWIRE

Scam

GRETAWIRE

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s warns of scams following tornadoes

Rep. Pete Sessions (R- District 17) co-authored a letter with other Texas lawmakers urging the...

GRETAWIRE

Rep. Sessions sends letter to United Airlines asking for continued service to BCS

Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?

GRETAWIRE

Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?

The Laurel Police Department is participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'

GRETAWIRE

Expect more patrol cars on roads for DOT’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign

Strangers coming together after tornado

GRETAWIRE

Neighbors, strangers come together to continue helping each other out with cleanup after tornado

Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 14 cold-stunned sea turtles
A local non-profit facility is playing its part in rehabilitating some very special reptiles.
Nonprofit gives over 800 books to Bryan-College Station kids
The United Way of the Brazos Valley gave away free books to Bryan-College Station kids and...
Panama City Police Department Give Foster Children Gifts for Christmas
Santa Claus at Panama City Police Department