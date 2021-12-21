Rural Lee County voting precincts could change

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Changes could be coming to the way people vote in rural Lee County.

Lee County auditor Denise Fraise said Monday the board of supervisors set a public hearing to approve new precinct boundaries.

She said due to redistricting, the Green Bay, Denmark and Pleasant Ridge Townships would be part of a new house district while Washington Township would become its own precinct.

That public hearing will be Jan. 3.

