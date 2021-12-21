Rural Lee County voting precincts could change
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Changes could be coming to the way people vote in rural Lee County.
Lee County auditor Denise Fraise said Monday the board of supervisors set a public hearing to approve new precinct boundaries.
She said due to redistricting, the Green Bay, Denmark and Pleasant Ridge Townships would be part of a new house district while Washington Township would become its own precinct.
That public hearing will be Jan. 3.
