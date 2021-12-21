Rep. Sessions sends letter to United Airlines asking for continued service to BCS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions (R - District 17) joined other Texas lawmakers in writing a letter to United Airlines asking the company to continue service to Easterwood Airport.

Sessions co-authored the letter with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn, and two other Texas congressmen, urging the airline to resume flights in and out of the Brazos Valley. United announced in early November it will stop offering service to Easterwood after Jan. 3.

“It’s essential on a normal, on-going basis so that communities offer those services,” Sessions said. “We cannot all live in huge towns, so the conversation has always been rural air service.”

He also says it’s vital to the area’s growing local economy and national security interests.

“The army’s future is right there at RELLIS and will bring in top-flight people,” Sessions said. “The ability that Brazos County would have to make sure that not only students, but regular relationships with companies that need and want to do business out of College Station are going to be hampered.”

The letter also points out that Brazos Valley taxpayers helped fund the nearly $11 billion in relief money United Airlines received from the CARES Act. Sessions says they deserve better from air service providers based on that fact alone.

“That money was given from the federal government to sustain their service and the needs of the public,” Sessions said. “The needs of the public are directly related to air service all over this country.”

Sessions says United’s decision cuts off the avenues the Brazos Valley has out of Houston. Travelers KBTX spoke to said it’s better when they have choices, and that less choices could lead to much less traffic during the holidays.

“I really think it’s going to limit all of the travelers that are trying to get in and out here trying to visit relatives,” Bryan resident LeeAnne Potter said. “Even for me, there are certain destinations where it’s easier to go through Houston to get to where I want to go eventually.”

Sessions says we still need to know more about what United’s concerns are that lead to this decision, and that he and other lawmakers are going to stay on this until they hear back from the airline about what their objections are and how they can work on them together.

“The future is going to be very bright,” Sessions said. “I would think that United Airlines would also want to be a part of this future because of the heavy air traffic, but also the growth patterns that are occurring all over central Texas.”

“I really thought this airport was better funded by the government for any subsidies so our airlines could service us here,” Potter said. “I really don’t know exactly how the story goes right now as to why United is moving the way they’re moving.”

United said in a statement they released shortly after their announcement in early November it is ending service in Bryan-College Station due to “the long-term sustainability of this particular route.” Sessions says he is yet to have any conversations with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby since sending the letter last week, but he expects the airline to be prepared to have those discussions over the next couple weeks.

