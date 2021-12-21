Broadcast Times

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s warns of scams following tornadoes

Scam
Scam(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s office is asking people who were affected by the tornadoes to look at their options when it comes to repairing and recovery of property.

Authorities say it is possible for some contractors to seem less than professional as they approach homeowners about repairs and construction.

Sheriff Will Ward suggests property owners do the following:

  • Consider multiple bids and comparison of prices,
  • Be sure all work is completed before the entire payment is made,
  • Do not pay contractors entire payment at beginning of the project,
  • Resist high-pressure sales from those offering “special pricing”,
  • Be advised FEMA will not give out your information or endorse contractors,
  • Do not sign insurance checks over to contractors,
  • Collect as much information as possible, including business cards, business addresses, and phone numbers,
  • Check with Better Business Bureau before hiring a contractor,
  • Check with your insurance company for coverage and payment details,
  • Check references to ensure reputable work,
  • Other considerations may be important, if you are in doubt please consult an attorney.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has a natural disaster fraud hotline; the phone number is 502-696-5485.

If you or your loved ones feel you have been contacted by a possible scammer, please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-338-3345.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue providing extra patrol as the community rebuilds or repairs their properties.

