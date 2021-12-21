Broadcast Times

1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - An unvaccinated man with health issues has become the first person in the United States whose death has been linked to COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the death of the man in his 50s in the Houston area during a news conference Monday. It is the first known death in the U.S. related to omicron.

“I know for folks in Harris County this feels like whiplash. We saw the downward trend in hospitalizations and cases, only to see things trend back up again. And it is so frustrating. I feel it, too... As we’ve been expecting the omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in full force,” Hidalgo said.

One Houston hospital system has reported the omicron variant is accounting for 82% of new COVID-19 cases it is treating.

The medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital said in a tweet Sunday that the omicron variant became the “cause of the supermajority” of new Houston Methodist cases in less than three weeks. In comparison, the delta variant took three months during the summer before it was the cause of more than 80% of cases.

Federal health officials said Monday that omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S. and accounted for an estimated 73% of new infections last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week. CDC officials said they do not yet have estimates of how many hospitalizations or deaths are due to omicron.

Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21,...
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Student loan payments will soon restart for millions
You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to...
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...

GRETAWIRE

Scam

GRETAWIRE

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s warns of scams following tornadoes

GRETAWIRE

Rural Lee County voting precincts could change

Rep. Pete Sessions (R- District 17) co-authored a letter with other Texas lawmakers urging the...

GRETAWIRE

Rep. Sessions sends letter to United Airlines asking for continued service to BCS

Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?

GRETAWIRE

Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?

The Laurel Police Department is participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.'

GRETAWIRE

Expect more patrol cars on roads for DOT’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign

Strangers coming together after tornado

GRETAWIRE

Neighbors, strangers come together to continue helping each other out with cleanup after tornado

Gulf World Marine Institute welcomes 14 cold-stunned sea turtles
A local non-profit facility is playing its part in rehabilitating some very special reptiles.
Nonprofit gives over 800 books to Bryan-College Station kids
The United Way of the Brazos Valley gave away free books to Bryan-College Station kids and...
Panama City Police Department Give Foster Children Gifts for Christmas
Santa Claus at Panama City Police Department