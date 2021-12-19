Broadcast Times

Panama City Police Department Give Foster Children Gifts for Christmas

Santa Claus at Panama City Police Department
Santa Claus at Panama City Police Department(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - No child in Bay County is being left behind this holiday season as Panama City Police Department partnered with Northwest Florida Health Network and Twin Oaks to give foster children a Merry Christmas.

On Saturday Morning, Foster parents and kids gathered for a jolly time with Santa Claus for the Second Annual Blue Santa for Children.

Lieutenant Chris Taylor says seeing the smiles on children’s faces makes it all worthwhile.

“It impacts us greatly to know that some of these children may not have ever had a Christmas and that we’re providing them something and then to see the joy of them ride out of here,” Taylor said.

The gifts are donated by Stuff the Bus, which is a non-profit organization in Panama City.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

