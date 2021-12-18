Broadcast Times

Willie Ray and crew feed survivors and volunteers one week after deadly tornado

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Kentucky (KCRG) - As a full week passes from the deadly tornadoes that changed a city forever, storm survivors had the opportunity to exhale and remind themselves that it’s okay to accept help.

On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported 77 people had died from the December 10 tornadoes that pushed through the state. Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service said the tornado that hit Mayfield has a preliminary designation as an EF4.

The downtown core of Mayfield, along with a neighborhood stretching north eight blocks, will never look the same. Downtown businesses and dozens of homes will have to come down.

Homes along the western and southern edges of the city may be salvageable, through roof and siding damage. The familiar hum of generators and chainsaws filled the rain-soaked air as people sliced damaged trees and cleared debris out to sidewalks.

Two miles away from downtown, Willie Ray Fairley and his team of barbecue and logistical experts started the first of three days of serving meals.

“We’re going to be here until Sunday,” said Fairley, owner of Willie Ray’s Q-Shack in Cedar Rapids. He gained recognition for his swift response to serve free meals to derecho survivors in Eastern Iowa in August 2020. Since then, Fairley and others have responded to natural disasters in Louisiana and Texas.

“Then we’ll head out bright and early on Monday and try to get back (to Iowa) so we can be open for Tuesday,” said Fairley.

“No days off?” I asked.

“No days off.”

Starting with the lunch hour on Friday, survivors and also law enforcement and National Guard members lined up at the Graves County Fairgrounds for a hot plate of ribs, rib ends, chips, and desserts.

For children, the Fairley team brought a little more.

“It’s not much, a hot meal and we brought some toys down, some gift cards,” said Trevor Nicholson, now on his third humanitarian mission with Fairley. “Every little thing helps.”

Seeing the news coverage of the deadly storms in Kentucky got Jeni Schultz, of Williamsburg, out of her living room a little sooner than she planned.

“I had been following the devastation on the news since it happened and I was sitting in my chair and I knew, one night, I’d have to do something,” said Schultz.

Her son, Wyatt, is a top Division III wrestler for Loras College and is set to compete in Nashville on Saturday for the national championships. Schultz decided to, on the way, offer what she could in Western Kentucky. She has a nursing background but found her hands put to good use.

“Construction work,” said Schultz. “Pulling limbs. Picking up debris and whatnot. I, actually, just got to visit with one of the survivors and the appreciation on their faces is amazing.”

