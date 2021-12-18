Broadcast Times

Just in time for winter: Sun Country offers new flights to warm weather

By Robb Coles
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Traveling to warm weather just got a little easier for Northlanders.

Sun Country Airlines began offering non-stop flights from Duluth International to Fort Myers, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, starting on December 17th.

Sun Country and DLH held a launch event Friday night called Pack-Your-Bag-and-Go.

It was an airport party with food and drinks that was open to the public.

Attendees were asked to show up with a suitcase packed and enter a drawing for a pair of free airline tickets.

One winner got a free trip to Fort Meyers, the other got a free trip to Phoenix.

The catch: they had to go out on Friday night’s flights, right after the drawing.

Anna Johnson was one of the lucky winners.

“It’s my birthday on Monday, so me, and my best friend who also shares my birthday were like let’s just go try. We’re both nurses, so we deserve a trip and we’re super excited,” said Anna Johnson, winner of the Pack-Your-Bag-and-Go drawing for Fort Myers.

According to Sun Country, in addition to the pair of roundtrip tickets, winners from Friday’s drawings also received three nights of hotel accommodations in their destination city.

The Sun Country flights to Fort Myers and Phoenix will run Mondays and Fridays through the end of April.

For more information on the flights, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

