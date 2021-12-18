Broadcast Times

Angel Tree program receives overwhelming amount of toy donations

Salvation Army Angel Tree helper
Salvation Army Angel Tree helper(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Salvation Army closed its annual program Friday with an overwhelming amount of toy donations for the Angel Tree Program.

There will be 196 families and 500 children, who will receive a Christmas they desire.

Salvation Army Commander Captain Teri Smith said it’s a blessing to see the outpouring of love from the community, even after having to pause due to the tornadoes destroying people’s livelihoods.

“We’re trying to be a beacon of light to those who are hopeless,” Captain Smith said.

Captain Smith mentioned the need was already higher this year because of COVID-19, but it increased because of “those who are dealing with tornadoes and having some issues with things not expected with emergency services.”

