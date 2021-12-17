Broadcast Times

Gov. Hutchinson pushing for federal disaster relief funds

Gov. Hutchinson during press conference
Gov. Hutchinson during press conference(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visited the city of Trumann, six days after a tornado ripped through the town Friday night.

During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Hutchinson mentioned he is doing everything he can to be sure Arkansas communities receive federal funding needed for disaster relief.

“FEMA is on the ground doing damage assessments,” the governor said.

Gov. Hutchinson added the state of Arkansas has to meet a threshold of $5 million in order to be declared a federal disaster, saying he will not be quick to dig into state funds yet.

”That will diminish the opportunity for federal resources,” he said. “We want to assess what we can get federally first, and we’ll supplement that as needed down the road.”

Federal assistance will not only help homeowners with rebuilding, but it will also assist public entities.

”If we lose a fire department, building, or a public facility, there’s coverage for that,” the governor said. “Then, there is individual assistance that goes to homeowners for uninsured losses. There is a cap to that in the $30-35 thousand dollar range.”

FEMA is expected to announce the monetary damages by the end of the week.

Governor Hutchinson announced the city of Trumann will receive $10,000 to help with immediate recovery.

