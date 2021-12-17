CS Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously recommends rezoning for biocorridor project

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local real estate investment company is looking to develop property in the biocorridor by FUJIFILM and the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

In the first public meeting to be held in the new city hall, the College Station Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend that plot of land be rezoned so the project can move forward.

CamWesT Companies is asking the city to rezone the roughly 21 acres of land located between Biomedical Way and the Highway 47 Frontage Road. Vice President of Investments Weston Eubanks says the company is planning to build apartments, spaces for business, and potentially a hotel.

“We’re really looking at helping spur growth by delivering a mixed-use development that will have some urban residential components and some general commercial retail,” Eubanks said. “We think there’s going to be some everyday lunch options, as well as kind of dinner and fine dining options.”

Eubanks says they’re aiming to bring a unique concept to the property while filling unmet needs in the area while also targeting young professionals. They want to put a strong focus on a more walkable, urban environment that utilizes decorative lighting to activate pedestrian space between buildings. Eubanks says the property will also include a boardwalk, retention pond, common areas, and greenspace.

“We also think this could be a catalyst to attract additional companies into the area, so that’s where kind of the office piece comes in, so it’s really a comprehensive mixed-use offering here,” Eubanks said. “It’ll be a real interesting concept of bringing some of the urban residential up to the streets.”

William Wright sits on the planning and zoning commission. Despite so many other apartment options across the city, he says a property like this is great for that part of town in the way it complements growing businesses in the area like FUJIFILM and iBio.

“It’s going to feed into those businesses, so you’re going to get recent graduates who want to stay here that are going to get their entry-level jobs there,” Wright said. “That’s exactly the kind of housing that we need right now.”

“When we start talking about economic impact and making a difference in this community, we’ve seen what FUJIFILM and groups like iBio have done just as far as fighting a pandemic. It used to be theory 10+ years ago, but here we’ve seen those groups really lead the way along with other stakeholders in the area,” Eubanks said. “We think that this development will help spur those companies to continue to recruit and retain top-notch talent.”

Wright says he thinks the CamWesT development will help turn that area into one of the city’s hot spots, especially with the added businesses and amenities it’s proposing.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful to have that option where there’s more living with more shops. There’s not too many shops offered over there right now near the hotel,” Wright said. “Hopefully, it will help fill some of those empty businesses too where Nutrabolt left because we have a lot more to offer in that area. It’s exactly what it needs, and I’m excited.”

He also says it fits in perfectly with how the city’s comprehensive plan lays out its vision and master plan for the community.

“It’s going to serve the community in sort of a modern sense that caters to the young professionals of the future,” Wright said. “It’s great to have a home near businesses that are going to employ them with a good starting salary and other nearby spots like coffee shops where they’ll want to spend their time.”

The rezoning still needs to be approved by city council, and it’s anticipated they’ll hear this request at their Jan. 13 meeting.

