Burlington Greenway officially reopens

Burlington Greenway
Burlington Greenway(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Greenway, also known as the Burlington Bike Path, officially reopened Thursday.

The Greenway connects the south end of Burlington to downtown. It goes from Oakledge Park to Roundhouse Park. The path is 8.3 miles long.

The construction project started back in 2014. It was delayed because of the 2019 Halloween storm that swept through the area.

City officials celebrated Thursday with a reopening at the Austin Gateway portion of Oakledge.

“Future generations of Burlingtonians will look back and recognize the rebuilding of the bike path, a decisive moment of improving and expanding our city’s park system. And everything else that has gone on besides the bike path” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The total cost of the project is $12 million.

