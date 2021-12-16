Broadcast Times

WPS reports power outages across Wisconsin

Wisconsin Public Service crews work to restore power after storms hit central Wisconsin
Wisconsin Public Service crews work to restore power after storms hit central Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After strong storms rolled through the area Wednesday night, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 45,000 people are without power throughout their entire service area as of Thursday afternoon.

A full list of the outages can be found here.

WPS said in a Facebook post around noon Thursday crews have restored power to more than 47,000 customers. However, with high winds continuing, outages and damages continue to happen.

To report a WPS outage or check the status of an outage, click here or call 1-800-465-1212. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available.

