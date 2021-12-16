WPS reports power outages across Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After strong storms rolled through the area Wednesday night, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting more than 45,000 people are without power throughout their entire service area as of Thursday afternoon.

A full list of the outages can be found here.

WPS said in a Facebook post around noon Thursday crews have restored power to more than 47,000 customers. However, with high winds continuing, outages and damages continue to happen.

To report a WPS outage or check the status of an outage, click here or call 1-800-465-1212. This number also provides you with updates on expected service restoration when available.

