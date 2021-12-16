2020 worst year for Wyoming economic growth since 1986

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Wyoming’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the market value of goods and services produced by the labor and property located in the state, shrank 8.3 percent in 2020, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates. “The coronavirus pandemic ravaged businesses and households due to government restrictions and demand reduction,” said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis Division. Nationally, the decreasing rate of 2.2 percent was the steepest since World War II, despite the fact that the COVID recession lasted just two months (March and April), the shortest recession in U.S. history. The estimate also covers all counties in the United States, and the statistics include contributions to GDP by industries. As a common indicator of an area’s economic activity, the data can be used for comparisons to a different area in size, trend, and structure of the economy.

Across the country, measured in current dollars, the vast majority of states experienced GDP declines. Hawaii’s -9.7 percent rate led the nation, followed by Alaska (-8.7%), Wyoming (-8.3%), Oklahoma (-7.7%), Louisiana (-7.5%), and North Dakota (-7.0%). Only nine states and the District of Columbia grew their economies between 2019 and 2020, including Idaho (1.7%), Nebraska (1.6%), South Dakota (1.6%), and Utah (1.3%). “States where the worst downfalls were reported tend to be those that rely heavily on industries that were hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 virus – energy and leisure & hospitality,” said Dr. Liu.

In Wyoming, the mining industry (including oil & gas extraction) suffered the largest contraction, -25.7 percent, and it contributed nearly half of all GDP decline in the state during the year. Leisure & hospitality (-16.4%), manufacturing (-16.3%), and transportation & warehousing (-12.3%) also experienced double-digit declines. Agriculture, retail trade, and government (including public education and hospitals) were the only sectors that showed slight growth.

The size of Wyoming’s economy ($36.3 billion in 2020) ranked the second lowest in the country, surpassing only Vermont ($33.4 billion). Compared to the peak year of 2008 when the state’s economy boomed (mostly attributable to natural gas exploration), GDP in 2020 was 15.2 percent less, having been devastated by the dramatic decrease in Wyoming’s pivotal industry – mining. Wyoming mining has decreased by 71.5 percent since 2008. “As one of the least diversified economies in the nation, Wyoming’s economic structure has profoundly changed during the past dozen years,” Liu commented. Only one other state, Alaska, showed GDP contraction (-9.6%), while the U.S. grew 41.5 percent during the same period. Despite the decline in recent years, the mining industry still contributed 12.7 percent of Wyoming’s total GDP in 2020. That proportion was still the highest in the country; however, it was much smaller than its contribution of 37.8 percent of GDP recorded in 2008. For the United States, the mining industry contributed only 0.9 percent of GDP in 2020.

Eighteen of Wyoming’s 23 counties experienced decreases in GDP between 2019 and 2020. Sublette and Converse counties declined the fastest, -27.5 percent and -23.0 percent, respectively. Carbon (-17.1%), Sweetwater (-12.9%), Weston (-11.5%), Platte (-10.7%), Natrona (-10.5%), and Uinta (-10.4%) counties also experienced double-digit declines. Reduced mineral extraction activities and services were the main reason for these counties’ steep contractions. Only five counties with little energy production in their economies demonstrated an increase, led by Crook (3.4%), and followed by Sheridan (2.1%), Albany (1.4%), Big Horn (1.1%), and Lincoln (0.5%).

Since 2008, nearly half of Wyoming’s counties experienced a decline in GDP. Sublette and Johnson diminished 83.5 percent and 71.0 percent each. Campbell, Carbon, Sweetwater, Uinta, and Weston counties all declined more than 30.0 percent. Teton grew the fastest, 54.3 percent, followed by Converse (36.1%), Albany (30.0%), Niobrara (28.4%), and Natrona (26.8%).

Campbell County had the largest economy in the state from 2001 to 2015; however, Natrona County took over the number one status between 2016 and 2019 until Laramie County became the largest economy in the state in 2020. The top five counties, Laramie, Natrona, Campbell, Sweetwater, and Teton, combined for 60.8 percent of Wyoming’s total GDP in 2020.

