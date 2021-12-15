Palisade tourism board discusses increasing lodging tax

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade tourism board met Tuesday afternoon to discuss increasing the lodging tax. Lodging taxes goes towards marketing funds for the town.

The board says increasing the marketing budget through the lodging taxes will make them more competitive with surrounding cities like Grand Junction and Fruita. Especially with new attractions in the town such as the Palisade plunge.

”We want to increase the marketing budget because we have so many more things that we’re trying to address here in Palisade to the public and in order to do that, that’s the only source of revenue,” said Ellen Turner with the Palisade Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees discussed it further at their meeting Tuesday night. They will decide next month if it will go on the April ballot for voter approval.

