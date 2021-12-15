Broadcast Times

Alabama sees slight increase in federal road funding budget; big improvement in bridges

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Caroline Klapp
Dec. 15, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of more dollars are coming to Alabama to improve roads and bridges, but we learned Alabama is receiving less money than many other states.

The recent infrastructure plan passed by Congress has a new category, giving states federal dollars specifically for bridges.

We’ve learned Alabama is getting less than 30 other states because according to the Department of Transportation, our state bridges are in much better shape overall.

Alabama is receiving $5.5 billion from the federal government to fund Alabama road projects for the next five years.

“We will use that and pair it with state money and it will help us do the majority of our state resurfacing, state maintenance, bridge replacement, and safety work over the next five years.” Tony Harris, a spokesman for ALDOT says it’s up 17% from the last plan, but an extra $170 million more dollars still won’t go very far.

“It’s still for us a modest increase because that amount of money is spread over about a dozen categories,” he said.

The new plan includes $45 million dollars for bridge projects. Harris says Alabama does not have a high number of bridges in poor condition which is why it received less funding than other states.

He added Alabama has taken the number of poor bridges from 213 down to 67 since 2007.

“We have steadily used as much federal money as we can, all of the money that’s available in bridge replacement categories, to replace bridges and get those older bridges off the state system. We get $45 million a year because Alabama bridges are in better condition than 30 other states,” Harris said.

Harris says the slight increase in funding, with a focus on bridges will help support upcoming projects. The bridge south of Wheeler Dam, over Big Nance Creek in Lawrence County, is set to be replaced in early 2022. That will cost around $4 million.

Also in 2022, the Snodgrass Bridge in Jackson County will get a facelift, with new paint.

