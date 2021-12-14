Watertown school district looking to revamp food services as supply issues linger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parents and community members filled the seats in the Watertown City Hall Monday evening, looking for an update from the school district on school lunches.

Still struggling with food supply issues like many other districts in the state, the question of the quality of the food at the schools came up. Looking to see the lunches for themselves, a couple of board members grabbed lunch at the schools over the past couple of weeks. That includes Board Vice President Stuart Stein.

“I figured that this would be the best way to have an honest assessment of the situation. I visited the high school twice, and every other school except Mellette Elementary. I ran out of time.” said Stein.

Stein said that he had no outstanding issues with the lunches he received at the schools, noting that while some of the food choices wouldn’t be his first pick, they still filled him up and were of good quality. He said although he understands the concerns of some in the audience of Monday night’s board meeting, he asked for patience with the district in trying to solve the problems at hand.

“Understand that we’ll never have a 100 percent success rate in pleasing every kid, or every parent. And I believe that would be true, even with the meals that others have posted online from other districts.” said Stein.

Stein also asked that if people do have concern about the food quality at schools, that they direct them to the administration or school board instead of food service or other staff. He said that way, it will maintain a level of professionalism that should be expected.

“Collectively, we all want the same thing. We want good quality meals served consistently. But if we create such a negative environment regarding food services, we may have staff leave, simply because they don’t want to put up with being associated with the district, or food services.” said Stein.

Watertown Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said there’s little the district can do when shipments don’t come in filled. He did say that the district can improve with it’s communication between schools and to families when it comes to menu items. In Monday’s meeting, the district accepted the resignation of the district’s current Nutrition Services Director. Danielsen said they would begin looking for someone to fill that role immediately.

He also asked the district to consider approving of adding the position of Assistant Nutrition Services Director. This position would help cover many of the areas the director already does, while also placing an emphasis on communication between schools, staff, and administration.

“We can see that that was a major hurdle this fall, was some of the communication things. So we’re looking for people with an emphasis in that.” said Danielsen.

The school board voted unanimously to add the position, and Danielsen said they would begin looking for someone to fill that role immediately.

Danielsen said the district would also need to replace some food service staff that have resigned in the last couple of months. He also asked for patience at Monday’s meeting, noting that they hope to improve communication with the community moving forward with these steps in place.

“We have been working behind the scenes, and I appreciate the feedback that we’ve gotten. The communications I’ve had, I know there’s been some frustrations and we were not ignoring them. We were trying to get things set, working with the parameters we have.” said Danielsen.

