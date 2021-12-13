Western Kentucky town rallies together amid tornado wreckage

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Over the course of the weekend, the city of Bremen has been all hands on deck, with community members looking out for each other in the wake of the recent tornado destruction that ravaged Muhlenberg County.

Many across town lost their entire homes because of the storm, leaving them with almost nothing.

Our crews have seen groups of people who have worked all weekend long to help one another during this trying time.

Each person that spoke to 14 News on Sunday all had one thing in common: They have never seen anything like this, and they have never seen their community come together like this.

Jordan Evans drove into town from Hartford to help his 13-year-old son, who lives in Bremen with his stepfather. Evans says the community is getting them through these difficult circumstances.

“You’re surrounded by such a dark situation,” Evans said “To see all the people here - nothing’s stopping, no one’s slowing down. Everyone’s just staying focused on helping each other. I’ve never seen this type of togetherness in a community. Ever.”

Jordan’s son, Gage Evans, looked at what’s left of his home after the tornadoes made it unlivable. The night of the storm, Gage says it was hours before he could get a hold of his mom.

“I texted her and was like, ‘Mom, are you okay?’ and stuff like that,” Gage said. “She wasn’t responding so I called her like three times. She finally picked up and I asked if everything was okay, she said, ‘No, everything’s destroyed.’”

Jordan says Gage fought for their family that night, especially his little brothers. One is three years old, while the other is just six months old.

“He led me up here,” Jordan said. “He was on a mission to save his family. We didn’t know what condition they were in, and all the way back in the pouring rain packing the babies, he started singing ‘Rain, Rain, Go Away’ for his little brothers.”

The wind blew the roof off, caved doors and windows in, so where did their family of eight take shelter?

In a 12-by-10 foot storm cellar that Gage’s stepdad felt prompted to build over 10 years ago.

“He said they put it in around 2010, and that one second thought that he had in that moment, we’re gonna put this cellar in 10-11 years ago, it saved their life this time,” Jordan said.

Gage says all he could think about was getting his baby brothers in the cellar to take cover.

“I had adrenaline pumping, nothing was stopping me,” Gage said. “I said, ‘I’m gonna get them and nothing’s gonna stop me.’”

“It was spirit-driven motivation, there’s no doubt about it,” Jordan said. “There’s nothing in the physical human body that could drive somebody, I mean it was everywhere. You could see it, you could hear the screams in the darkness, but everyone was helping each other.”

Now, the whole city of Bremen is working to pick up the pieces. Jordan says he’s never seen a community like it.

“Everyone must stay focused and stick together,” Jordan said. “Don’t get lost in the negativity. We have to stick together right now. Stay off the keyboards, stay on your knees and pray, get on your feet and help.”

